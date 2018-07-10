Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.
Version 6
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 3
Replaced April 25, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Namebinder Zal'zie is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Namebinder Zal'zie is a neutral card. Namebinder Zal'zie costs 1 mana. Namebinder Zal'zie rarity is legendary. Namebinder Zal'zie is from type Creature. Namebinder Zal'zie has 1 attack. Namebinder Zal'zie has 3 health. Namebinder Zal'zie is from Nether tribe. Namebinder Zal'zie is part of the genesis set. Namebinder Zal'zie currently available in beta. There are 2467 Namebinder Zal'zie cards in existence (total). Namebinder Zal'zie was released at October 10, 2019.