Roar : If your God Power is active, change it to a random new one.

At the end of each turn, if your God Power is active, change it to a random new one.

Namebinder Zal'zie is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Namebinder Zal'zie is a neutral card. Namebinder Zal'zie costs 1 mana. Namebinder Zal'zie rarity is legendary. Namebinder Zal'zie is from type Creature. Namebinder Zal'zie has 1 attack. Namebinder Zal'zie has 3 health. Namebinder Zal'zie is from Nether tribe. Namebinder Zal'zie is part of the genesis set. Namebinder Zal'zie currently available in beta. There are 2467 Namebinder Zal'zie cards in existence (total). Namebinder Zal'zie was released at October 10, 2019.