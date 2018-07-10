1

Namebinder Zal'zie

At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.

1
3
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Version 6

Replaced October 10, 2019

1
Namebinder Zal'zie
At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.
1
3

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Namebinder Zal'zie
At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.
1
2

Version 4

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Namebinder Zal'zie
At the end of each turn, if your God Power is active, change it to a random new one.
1
2

Version 3

Replaced April 25, 2019

2
Namebinder Zal'zie
Roar: If your God Power is active, change it to a random new one.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Namebinder Zal'zie
Roar: If your God Power is active, change it to a random new one.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

