Myrto's Daughter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Myrto's Daughter belongs to nature. Myrto's Daughter costs 5 mana. Myrto's Daughter rarity is rare. Myrto's Daughter is from type Creature. Myrto's Daughter has 2 attack. Myrto's Daughter has 2 health. Myrto's Daughter is from Amazon tribe. Myrto's Daughter is part of the genesis set. Myrto's Daughter currently available in beta. There are 12283 Myrto's Daughter cards in existence (total). Myrto's Daughter was released at October 01, 2019.