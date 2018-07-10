5

Myrto's Daughter

Blitz. Roar: Pick one – · This creature gets +2/+2, or · Another random friendly Amazon gets +4/+3.

2
2
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Myrto's Daughter

Blitz. Pick one: Gain +2/+2, or give a friendly Amazon +4/+3.

2
2
Amazon

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

5
Myrto's Daughter
Blitz. Pick one: Gain +2/+2, or give a friendly Amazon +4/+3.
2
1
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Myrto's Daughter
Blitz. Pick One: Gain +2/+2; or give a friendly Amazon +4/+3.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Myrto's Daughter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Myrto's Daughter belongs to nature. Myrto's Daughter costs 5 mana. Myrto's Daughter rarity is rare. Myrto's Daughter is from type Creature. Myrto's Daughter has 2 attack. Myrto's Daughter has 2 health. Myrto's Daughter is from Amazon tribe. Myrto's Daughter is part of the genesis set. Myrto's Daughter currently available in beta. There are 12283 Myrto's Daughter cards in existence (total). Myrto's Daughter was released at October 01, 2019.