Mugging

Target an enemy creature. Summon three 1/1 Rogue Skulkers to attack the target.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Mugging
Summon three 1/1 Rogue Skulkers, they attack target enemy creature.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

Mugging
Summon 3 1/1 Rogue Skulkers, they attack target enemy creature.

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

Mugging
Secretly target an enemy creature. If that creature attacks next turn, summon three 2/2's that attack it. Else, return this card to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

Mugging
Secretly target an enemy. If it attacks next turn, Summon three 2/2 creatures, they fight the target.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Mugging is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mugging belongs to deception. Mugging costs 2 mana. Mugging rarity is rare. Mugging is from type Spell. Mugging is from Neutral tribe. Mugging is part of the genesis set. Mugging currently available in beta. There are 12277 Mugging cards in existence (total). Mugging was released at August 28, 2019.