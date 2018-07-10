Secretly target an enemy. If it attacks next turn, Summon three 2/2 creatures, they fight the target.

Mugging is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mugging belongs to deception. Mugging costs 2 mana. Mugging rarity is rare. Mugging is from type Spell. Mugging is from Neutral tribe. Mugging is part of the genesis set. Mugging currently available in beta. There are 12277 Mugging cards in existence (total). Mugging was released at August 28, 2019.