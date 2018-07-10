7

Mountain Greatwyrm

Whenever this creature takes damage, double its strength.

4
9
Dragon

The traveler stopped. That tree...it seemed as if it moved. The others ushered him onward, further up the chilling slopes. He followed. It was probably nothing

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Mountain Greatwyrm
Whenever this creature takes damage, double its attack.
3
9
Dragon

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Mountain Greatwyrm
Whenever this creature takes damage, double its attack.
3
9

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

7
Mountain Greatwyrm
Whenever this creature takes damage, double its Attack.
3
9

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

