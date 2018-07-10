The traveler stopped. That tree...it seemed as if it moved. The others ushered him onward, further up the chilling slopes. He followed. It was probably nothing

Mountain Greatwyrm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mountain Greatwyrm belongs to war. Mountain Greatwyrm costs 7 mana. Mountain Greatwyrm rarity is rare. Mountain Greatwyrm is from type Creature. Mountain Greatwyrm has 4 attack. Mountain Greatwyrm has 9 health. Mountain Greatwyrm is from Dragon tribe. Mountain Greatwyrm is part of the genesis set. Mountain Greatwyrm currently available in beta. There are 12238 Mountain Greatwyrm cards in existence (total). Mountain Greatwyrm was released at September 03, 2019.