Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Mottled Ranger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mottled Ranger belongs to nature. Mottled Ranger costs 3 mana. Mottled Ranger rarity is common. Mottled Ranger is from type Creature. Mottled Ranger has 2 attack. Mottled Ranger has 2 health. Mottled Ranger is from Neutral tribe. Mottled Ranger is part of the genesis set. Mottled Ranger currently available in beta. There are 35576 Mottled Ranger cards in existence (total). Mottled Ranger was released at August 28, 2019.