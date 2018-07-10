3

Mottled Ranger

Roar: Delve a Nature creature, and put it into your hand.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Mottled Ranger
Roar: Delve a Nature creature.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Mottled Ranger
Roar: Delve a creature.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Mottled Ranger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mottled Ranger belongs to nature. Mottled Ranger costs 3 mana. Mottled Ranger rarity is common. Mottled Ranger is from type Creature. Mottled Ranger has 2 attack. Mottled Ranger has 2 health. Mottled Ranger is from Neutral tribe. Mottled Ranger is part of the genesis set. Mottled Ranger currently available in beta. There are 35576 Mottled Ranger cards in existence (total). Mottled Ranger was released at August 28, 2019.