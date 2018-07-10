Mottled Ranger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mottled Ranger belongs to nature. Mottled Ranger costs 3 mana. Mottled Ranger rarity is common. Mottled Ranger is from type Creature. Mottled Ranger has 2 attack. Mottled Ranger has 2 health. Mottled Ranger is from Neutral tribe. Mottled Ranger is part of the genesis set. Mottled Ranger currently available in beta. There are 35576 Mottled Ranger cards in existence (total). Mottled Ranger was released at August 28, 2019.