Mistress Scythia is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mistress Scythia belongs to nature. Mistress Scythia costs 3 mana. Mistress Scythia rarity is legendary. Mistress Scythia is from type Creature. Mistress Scythia has 2 attack. Mistress Scythia has 1 health. Mistress Scythia is from Amazon tribe. Mistress Scythia is part of the genesis set. Mistress Scythia currently available in beta. There are 2450 Mistress Scythia cards in existence (total). Mistress Scythia was released at August 28, 2019.