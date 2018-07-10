3

Mistress Scythia

Roar: Destroy all cards in your deck with cost 2 or less.

2
1
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Mistress Scythia
Roar: Destroy all cards in your deck that cost 2 or less.
2
1
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Mistress Scythia
Roar: Destroy all cards in your deck that cost 2 or less.
4
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

