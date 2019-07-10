3

Mire Bloodworm

Frontline. Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

1
4
Wild

3
Mire Bloodworm

Frontline. Give burn +1 to creatures damaged by this creature.

1
4

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

3
Mire Bloodworm
Frontline. Give burn +1 to creatures damaged by this creature.
1
4

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Mire Bloodworm
Frontline. Give burn +1 to creatures damaged by this creature.
1
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

  2. Mire Bloodworm

