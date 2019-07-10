Mire Bloodworm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mire Bloodworm is a neutral card. Mire Bloodworm costs 3 mana. Mire Bloodworm rarity is rare. Mire Bloodworm is from type Creature. Mire Bloodworm has 1 attack. Mire Bloodworm has 4 health. Mire Bloodworm is from Wild tribe. Mire Bloodworm is part of the core set. Mire Bloodworm currently available in beta. There are 241 Mire Bloodworm cards in existence (total). Mire Bloodworm was released at October 26, 2019.