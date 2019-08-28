Minotaur Phalanx is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Minotaur Phalanx is a neutral card. Minotaur Phalanx costs 6 mana. Minotaur Phalanx rarity is common. Minotaur Phalanx is from type Creature. Minotaur Phalanx has 4 attack. Minotaur Phalanx has 8 health. Minotaur Phalanx is from Wild tribe. Minotaur Phalanx is part of the core set. Minotaur Phalanx currently available in beta. There are 343 Minotaur Phalanx cards in existence (total). Minotaur Phalanx was released at October 26, 2019.