3

Mindful Orc

Roar: If this is your only creature on the board, it gets +2 health.

2
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Mindful Orc

Roar: If this is your only creature on the board, it gets +1 health.

2
4

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

3
Mindful Orc
Roar: Give health +2 to this creature if you control no other creatures.
2
4

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Mindful Orc
Roar: If you control no other creatures, gain +2 Health.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  2. Mindful Orc

Mindful Orc is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mindful Orc is a neutral card. Mindful Orc costs 3 mana. Mindful Orc rarity is rare. Mindful Orc is from type Creature. Mindful Orc has 2 attack. Mindful Orc has 4 health. Mindful Orc is from Neutral tribe. Mindful Orc is part of the genesis set. Mindful Orc currently available in beta. There are 12197 Mindful Orc cards in existence (total). Mindful Orc was released at October 26, 2019.