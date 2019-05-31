Costs 2 more for each card in your hand. At the start of your turn, discard another card with the lowest cost or deal 2 damage to your God.

At the start of your turn, your god takes 1 damage for every 2 cards in your hand.

At the start of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.

At the start of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.

At the end of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.

Mind Probe is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mind Probe belongs to deception. Mind Probe costs 2 mana. Mind Probe rarity is common. Mind Probe is from type Spell. Mind Probe is from Neutral tribe. Mind Probe is part of the genesis set. Mind Probe currently available in beta. Mind Probe was released at October 01, 2019.