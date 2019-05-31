Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
At the start of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.
Version 4
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Mind Probe is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mind Probe belongs to deception. Mind Probe costs 2 mana. Mind Probe rarity is common. Mind Probe is from type Spell. Mind Probe is from Neutral tribe. Mind Probe is part of the genesis set. Mind Probe currently available in beta. Mind Probe was released at October 01, 2019.