Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Mimicus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mimicus belongs to deception. Mimicus costs 1 mana. Mimicus rarity is legendary. Mimicus is from type Creature. Mimicus has 1 attack. Mimicus has 1 health. Mimicus is from Neutral tribe. Mimicus is part of the genesis set. Mimicus currently available in beta. There are 2510 Mimicus cards in existence (total). Mimicus was released at August 28, 2019.