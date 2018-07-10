1

Mimicus

At the end of your turn while this creature is in your hand, transform it into a creature in your opponent's hand. It keeps this ability after the change.

Fake it till you make it baby!

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Mimicus
Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a creature in your opponent's hand.
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Mimicus
Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a creature your opponent is holding.
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

Mimicus
Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a card your opponent is holding.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

