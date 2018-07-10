Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a card your opponent is holding.

At the end of your turn while this creature is in your hand, transform it into a creature in your opponent's hand. It keeps this ability after the change.

Mimicus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mimicus belongs to deception. Mimicus costs 1 mana. Mimicus rarity is legendary. Mimicus is from type Creature. Mimicus has 1 attack. Mimicus has 1 health. Mimicus is from Neutral tribe. Mimicus is part of the genesis set. Mimicus currently available in beta. There are 2510 Mimicus cards in existence (total). Mimicus was released at August 28, 2019.