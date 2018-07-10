Millenium Matryoshka is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Millenium Matryoshka is a neutral card. Millenium Matryoshka costs 4 mana. Millenium Matryoshka rarity is common. Millenium Matryoshka is from type Creature. Millenium Matryoshka has 2 attack. Millenium Matryoshka has 2 health. Millenium Matryoshka is from Atlantean tribe. Millenium Matryoshka is part of the genesis set. Millenium Matryoshka currently available in beta. There are 35602 Millenium Matryoshka cards in existence (total). Millenium Matryoshka was released at August 28, 2019.