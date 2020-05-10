Roar: If you have no spells in your void, give this creature +3/+3.

Militant Gladiator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Militant Gladiator is a neutral card. Militant Gladiator costs 5 mana. Militant Gladiator rarity is epic. Militant Gladiator is from type Creature. Militant Gladiator has 4 attack. Militant Gladiator has 4 health. Militant Gladiator is from Neutral tribe. Militant Gladiator is part of the trial set. Militant Gladiator currently available in beta. Militant Gladiator was released at May 10, 2020.