1

Midnight Cat

Flank. Roar: Give a friendly creature flank.

2
2
Wild

Studies have shown your cat secretly wants to kill yo- do your bidding.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Midnight Cat

Flank. Roar: Give a friendly creature flank.

2
2

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Midnight Cat

Flank. Roar: Give a friendly creature flank.

1
2

Version 4

Replaced October 25, 2019

1
Midnight Cat
Flank. Roar: Give a friendly creature flank.
1
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Midnight Cat
Flank. Roar: Give target friendly creature Flank.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Midnight Cat
Roar: Give a creature Flank.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  2. Midnight Cat

Midnight Cat is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Midnight Cat is a neutral card. Midnight Cat costs 1 mana. Midnight Cat rarity is common. Midnight Cat is from type Creature. Midnight Cat has 2 attack. Midnight Cat has 2 health. Midnight Cat is from Wild tribe. Midnight Cat is part of the genesis set. Midnight Cat currently available in beta. There are 35324 Midnight Cat cards in existence (total). Midnight Cat was released at October 26, 2019.