Midnight Cat is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Midnight Cat is a neutral card. Midnight Cat costs 1 mana. Midnight Cat rarity is common. Midnight Cat is from type Creature. Midnight Cat has 2 attack. Midnight Cat has 2 health. Midnight Cat is from Wild tribe. Midnight Cat is part of the genesis set. Midnight Cat currently available in beta. There are 35324 Midnight Cat cards in existence (total). Midnight Cat was released at October 26, 2019.