Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Transform a friendly creature into a copy of a creature selected from your opponent's void.
Version 2
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Metamorphosis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Metamorphosis belongs to magic. Metamorphosis costs 2 mana. Metamorphosis rarity is epic. Metamorphosis is from type Spell. Metamorphosis is from Neutral tribe. Metamorphosis is part of the core set. Metamorphosis currently available in beta. There are 142 Metamorphosis cards in existence (total). Metamorphosis was released at October 10, 2019.