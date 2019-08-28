2

Metamorphosis

Transform a friendly creature into a random creature with the same mana cost.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Metamorphosis

Transform a friendly creature into a copy of a creature selected from your opponent's void.

Version 2

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Metamorphosis
Transform a friendly creature into a copy of a creature selected from your opponent's void.

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

Metamorphosis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Metamorphosis belongs to magic. Metamorphosis costs 2 mana. Metamorphosis rarity is epic. Metamorphosis is from type Spell. Metamorphosis is from Neutral tribe. Metamorphosis is part of the core set. Metamorphosis currently available in beta. There are 142 Metamorphosis cards in existence (total). Metamorphosis was released at October 10, 2019.