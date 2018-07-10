At the end of your turn, reduce by 1 the cost of spells in your hand that cost less than your total unlocked mana gems.

Merlin is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Merlin belongs to magic. Merlin costs 6 mana. Merlin rarity is legendary. Merlin is from type Creature. Merlin has 4 attack. Merlin has 6 health. Merlin is from Mystic tribe. Merlin is part of the genesis set. Merlin currently available in beta. There are 2431 Merlin cards in existence (total). Merlin was released at October 26, 2019.