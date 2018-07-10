6

Merlin

At the end of your turn, reduce by 1 the cost of spells in your hand that cost less than your total unlocked mana gems.

4
6
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

6
Merlin
At the end of your turn, reduce by 1 the cost of spells in your hand that cost less than your total unlocked mana gems.
4
6

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Merlin
Spells that cost less Mana than your total Mana Gems cost 2 less.
4
6

Version 2

Replaced May 31, 2019

8
Merlin
Your spells cost 2 less.
6
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Merlin is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Merlin belongs to magic. Merlin costs 6 mana. Merlin rarity is legendary. Merlin is from type Creature. Merlin has 4 attack. Merlin has 6 health. Merlin is from Mystic tribe. Merlin is part of the genesis set. Merlin currently available in beta. There are 2431 Merlin cards in existence (total). Merlin was released at October 26, 2019.