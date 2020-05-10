Merchant of Souls is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Merchant of Souls belongs to death. Merchant of Souls costs 3 mana. Merchant of Souls rarity is common. Merchant of Souls is from type Creature. Merchant of Souls has 2 attack. Merchant of Souls has 4 health. Merchant of Souls is from Anubian tribe. Merchant of Souls is part of the trial set. Merchant of Souls currently not available in beta. Merchant of Souls was released at May 10, 2020.