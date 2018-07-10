Roar: Reduce the cost of all cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by 1.

Merchant Prince is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Merchant Prince belongs to deception. Merchant Prince costs 4 mana. Merchant Prince rarity is rare. Merchant Prince is from type Creature. Merchant Prince has 2 attack. Merchant Prince has 4 health. Merchant Prince is from Guild tribe. Merchant Prince is part of the genesis set. Merchant Prince currently available in beta. There are 12656 Merchant Prince cards in existence (total). Merchant Prince was released at October 26, 2019.