Mercenary Troop is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mercenary Troop belongs to war. Mercenary Troop costs 4 mana. Mercenary Troop rarity is rare. Mercenary Troop is from type Spell. Mercenary Troop is from Neutral tribe. Mercenary Troop is part of the core set. Mercenary Troop currently available in beta. There are 205 Mercenary Troop cards in existence (total). Mercenary Troop was released at August 28, 2019.