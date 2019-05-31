2

Memory Charm

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Memory Charm

Give a creature +2 strength. At the end of your turn, it goes to sleep.

Version 4

Replaced January 07, 2020

2
Memory Charm
Give a creature +2 strength and it gains sleep at the end of your turn.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Memory Charm
Before their start of turn draw, your opponent selects a card on the bottom of their deck or takes 2 damage if they cannot.

Version 2

Replaced June 20, 2019

4
Memory Charm
Before their start of turn draw, your opponent selects a card on the bottom of their deck or takes 2 damage if they cannot.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Memory Charm

Memory Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Memory Charm belongs to deception. Memory Charm costs 2 mana. Memory Charm rarity is common. Memory Charm is from type GodPower. Memory Charm is from Neutral tribe. Memory Charm is part of the core set. Memory Charm currently available in beta. Memory Charm was released at January 07, 2020.