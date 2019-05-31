Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced January 07, 2020
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced June 20, 2019
Memory Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Memory Charm belongs to deception. Memory Charm costs 2 mana. Memory Charm rarity is common. Memory Charm is from type GodPower. Memory Charm is from Neutral tribe. Memory Charm is part of the core set. Memory Charm currently available in beta. Memory Charm was released at January 07, 2020.