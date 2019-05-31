Before their start of turn draw, your opponent selects a card on the bottom of their deck or takes 2 damage if they cannot.

Give a creature +2 strength and it gains sleep at the end of your turn.

Give a creature +2 strength. At the end of your turn, it goes to sleep.

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

Memory Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Memory Charm belongs to deception. Memory Charm costs 2 mana. Memory Charm rarity is common. Memory Charm is from type GodPower. Memory Charm is from Neutral tribe. Memory Charm is part of the core set. Memory Charm currently available in beta. Memory Charm was released at January 07, 2020.