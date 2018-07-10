Roar: Swap the attack and health of all other creatures. End of turn: Each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health.

Hidden. Roar: Swap the attack and health of all other creatures. End of turn: Each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health.

Hidden. At the end of your turn, each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health. Roar: Swap the attack and health of each other creature.

Master of Surprises is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Master of Surprises belongs to deception. Master of Surprises costs 6 mana. Master of Surprises rarity is legendary. Master of Surprises is from type Creature. Master of Surprises has 8 attack. Master of Surprises has 5 health. Master of Surprises is from Neutral tribe. Master of Surprises is part of the genesis set. Master of Surprises currently available in beta. There are 2367 Master of Surprises cards in existence (total). Master of Surprises was released at September 03, 2019.