6

Master of Surprises

Hidden. At the end of your turn, each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health. Roar: Swap the attack and health of each other creature.

8
5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Master of Surprises
Hidden. Roar: Swap the attack and health of all other creatures. End of turn: Each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health.
8
4

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Master of Surprises
Roar: Swap the attack and health of all other creatures. End of turn: Each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health.
6
6

Version 2

Replaced August 13, 2019

10
Master of Surprises
Roar: Cast a random Rune for each spell cast this game. (With random targets.)
8
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

