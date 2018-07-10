Master Tactician is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Master Tactician belongs to war. Master Tactician costs 2 mana. Master Tactician rarity is rare. Master Tactician is from type Creature. Master Tactician has 2 attack. Master Tactician has 2 health. Master Tactician is from Viking tribe. Master Tactician is part of the genesis set. Master Tactician currently available in beta. There are 12557 Master Tactician cards in existence (total). Master Tactician was released at August 28, 2019.