2

Master Tactician

Protected. Roar: All other friendly creatures gain flank until end of turn.

2
2
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Master Tactician
Protected. Roar: All other friendly creatures have flank this turn.
1
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Master Tactician
Roar: Adjacent creatures have Flank this turn.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

