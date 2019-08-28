Marsh Walker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Marsh Walker belongs to nature. Marsh Walker costs 1 mana. Marsh Walker rarity is rare. Marsh Walker is from type Creature. Marsh Walker has 1 attack. Marsh Walker has 4 health. Marsh Walker is from Wild tribe. Marsh Walker is part of the core set. Marsh Walker currently available in beta. There are 312 Marsh Walker cards in existence (total). Marsh Walker was released at October 26, 2019.