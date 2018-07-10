2

Mark of the Warden

Give a creature "At the end of your turn, randomly gain +1 strength or +1 health. Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand".

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Mark of the Warden
Give a creature "At the end of your turn, randomly gain strength or health +1. Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand".

Version 6

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Mark of the Warden
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +2, split randomly across health and attack. Afterlife: Add a random nature card to your hand"

Version 5

Replaced August 20, 2019

2
Mark of the Warden
Give a creature "Gain 1 attack or health at the end of each turn. Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand."

Version 4

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Mark of the Warden
Give a creature "Gain +1 Attack or Health at the end of each turn. Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand."

Version 3

Replaced May 31, 2019

1
Mark of the Warden
Target creature gains "Gain +1/+0 or +0/+1 at the end of each turn. Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand."

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

2
Mark of the Warden
Give a random friendly creature +3 Attack. Control Amazon: Give target creature +3/+3 instead.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

