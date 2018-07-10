Mark of the Warden is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mark of the Warden belongs to nature. Mark of the Warden costs 2 mana. Mark of the Warden rarity is common. Mark of the Warden is from type Spell. Mark of the Warden is from Neutral tribe. Mark of the Warden is part of the genesis set. Mark of the Warden currently available in beta. There are 35586 Mark of the Warden cards in existence (total). Mark of the Warden was released at August 28, 2019.