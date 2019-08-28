Mana Toad is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mana Toad belongs to magic. Mana Toad costs 3 mana. Mana Toad rarity is common. Mana Toad is from type Creature. Mana Toad has 3 attack. Mana Toad has 1 health. Mana Toad is from Wild tribe. Mana Toad is part of the core set. Mana Toad currently available in beta. There are 350 Mana Toad cards in existence (total). Mana Toad was released at October 26, 2019.