Roar: Remove one of your mana locks and add one to your opponent's mana gems. Afterlife: Remove one of your opponent's mana locks add one to your mana gems.

Mana Thief is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Mana Thief belongs to deception. Mana Thief costs 5 mana. Mana Thief rarity is rare. Mana Thief is from type Creature. Mana Thief has 3 attack. Mana Thief has 1 health. Mana Thief is from Mystic tribe. Mana Thief is part of the genesis set. Mana Thief currently available in beta. There are 12344 Mana Thief cards in existence (total). Mana Thief was released at October 26, 2019.