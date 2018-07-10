3

Malfunctioning Servitor

Roar: Transform another random creature into a 1/5 or 5/1 Malfunctioning Artifice.

Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Malfunctioning Servitor
Roar: Transform another random creature into a 1/5 or 5/1 Malfunctioning Artifice.
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Malfunctioning Servitor
Roar: Transform another random creature into a 1/5 or 5/1 Malfunctioning Artifice.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Malfunctioning Servitor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Malfunctioning Servitor is a neutral card. Malfunctioning Servitor costs 3 mana. Malfunctioning Servitor rarity is rare. Malfunctioning Servitor is from type Creature. Malfunctioning Servitor has 3 attack. Malfunctioning Servitor has 3 health. Malfunctioning Servitor is from Atlantean tribe. Malfunctioning Servitor is part of the genesis set. Malfunctioning Servitor currently available in beta. There are 12259 Malfunctioning Servitor cards in existence (total). Malfunctioning Servitor was released at August 28, 2019.