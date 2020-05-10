Roar: Add a Form of Wisdom, Form of Power, and Form of Unity to your hand.

Majes, Ghost Philosopher is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Majes, Ghost Philosopher belongs to magic. Majes, Ghost Philosopher costs 5 mana. Majes, Ghost Philosopher rarity is legendary. Majes, Ghost Philosopher is from type Creature. Majes, Ghost Philosopher has 2 attack. Majes, Ghost Philosopher has 1 health. Majes, Ghost Philosopher is part of the trial set. Majes, Ghost Philosopher currently not available in beta. Majes, Ghost Philosopher was released at May 10, 2020.