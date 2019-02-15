8

Magic, Unburdened

Transform each enemy creature into 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Magic, Unburdened
Transform all enemy creatures to 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
Magic, Unburdened
Transform all enemy creatures to 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

8
Magic, Unburdened
Roar: Transform all enemy creatures to 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

8
Magic, Unburdened
Roar: Sleep all enemy creatures. Change your God Power to Seer.

Version 1

Replaced February 15, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Magic, Unburdened

Magic, Unburdened is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Magic, Unburdened belongs to magic. Magic, Unburdened costs 8 mana. Magic, Unburdened rarity is legendary. Magic, Unburdened is from type Hero. Magic, Unburdened is from Neutral tribe. Magic, Unburdened is part of the genesis set. Magic, Unburdened currently available in beta. There are 2386 Magic, Unburdened cards in existence (total). Magic, Unburdened was released at August 28, 2019.