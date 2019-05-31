3

Magebolt

Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Magebolt
Deal 2 damage.

Version 3

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Magebolt
Deal 2 damage.

Version 2

Replaced June 21, 2019

3
Magebolt
Deal 2 damage.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Magebolt is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Magebolt belongs to magic. Magebolt costs 3 mana. Magebolt rarity is common. Magebolt is from type GodPower. Magebolt is from Neutral tribe. Magebolt is part of the core set. Magebolt currently available in beta. Magebolt was released at August 28, 2019.