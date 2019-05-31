Magebolt is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Magebolt belongs to magic. Magebolt costs 3 mana. Magebolt rarity is common. Magebolt is from type GodPower. Magebolt is from Neutral tribe. Magebolt is part of the core set. Magebolt currently available in beta. Magebolt was released at August 28, 2019.