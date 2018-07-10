1

Lost In The Depths

Target a creature. Obliterate cards in your deck with the same cost as that creature, and draw a card.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Lost In The Depths

Obliterate your deck. Replace it with random cards. They cost 2 less.

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

Lost In The Depths
Obliterate your deck. Replace it with random cards. They cost 2 less.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Lost In The Depths
Obliterate your deck. Replace it with random cards. They cost 2 less.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

