Lore & Order Inspector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lore & Order Inspector belongs to light. Lore & Order Inspector costs 1 mana. Lore & Order Inspector rarity is rare. Lore & Order Inspector is from type Creature. Lore & Order Inspector has 2 attack. Lore & Order Inspector has 2 health. Lore & Order Inspector is from Neutral tribe. Lore & Order Inspector is part of the genesis set. Lore & Order Inspector currently available in beta. There are 12295 Lore & Order Inspector cards in existence (total). Lore & Order Inspector was released at August 28, 2019.