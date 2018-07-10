1

Lore & Order Inspector

Roar: Set an enemy creature to its base strength and health.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Lore & Order Inspector
Roar: Set an enemy creature to its base strength and health.
2
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Lore & Order Inspector
Roar: Set a creature to its base attack and health.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Lore & Order Inspector
Roar: Set a friendly creature to 2/2.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Lore & Order Inspector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lore & Order Inspector belongs to light. Lore & Order Inspector costs 1 mana. Lore & Order Inspector rarity is rare. Lore & Order Inspector is from type Creature. Lore & Order Inspector has 2 attack. Lore & Order Inspector has 2 health. Lore & Order Inspector is from Neutral tribe. Lore & Order Inspector is part of the genesis set. Lore & Order Inspector currently available in beta. There are 12295 Lore & Order Inspector cards in existence (total). Lore & Order Inspector was released at August 28, 2019.