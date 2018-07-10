Lord of Whispers is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lord of Whispers belongs to deception. Lord of Whispers costs 4 mana. Lord of Whispers rarity is legendary. Lord of Whispers is from type Creature. Lord of Whispers has 2 attack. Lord of Whispers has 4 health. Lord of Whispers is from Neutral tribe. Lord of Whispers is part of the genesis set. Lord of Whispers currently available in beta. There are 2379 Lord of Whispers cards in existence (total). Lord of Whispers was released at September 17, 2019.