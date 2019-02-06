7

Lokian Disciple

Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, a random enemy creature is put to sleep.

6
8

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Lokian Disciple

Hidden. Whenever Lokian Disciple attacks a god, give sleep to a random enemy creature.

6
8

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

7
Lokian Disciple
Hidden. Whenever this creature attacks a god, give sleep to a random enemy creature.
5
8

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Lokian Disciple
Hidden. Whenever this creature attacks a God, give Sleep to a random enemy creature.
5
8

Version 1

Replaced February 06, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Lokian Disciple

Lokian Disciple is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lokian Disciple belongs to deception. Lokian Disciple costs 7 mana. Lokian Disciple rarity is legendary. Lokian Disciple is from type Creature. Lokian Disciple has 6 attack. Lokian Disciple has 8 health. Lokian Disciple is from Neutral tribe. Lokian Disciple is part of the core set. Lokian Disciple currently available in beta. There are 94 Lokian Disciple cards in existence (total). Lokian Disciple was released at September 17, 2019.