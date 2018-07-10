Locusta, Solution Expert is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Locusta, Solution Expert is a neutral card. Locusta, Solution Expert costs 6 mana. Locusta, Solution Expert rarity is legendary. Locusta, Solution Expert is from type Creature. Locusta, Solution Expert has 2 attack. Locusta, Solution Expert has 4 health. Locusta, Solution Expert is from Guild tribe. Locusta, Solution Expert is part of the genesis set. Locusta, Solution Expert currently available in beta. There are 2373 Locusta, Solution Expert cards in existence (total). Locusta, Solution Expert was released at October 26, 2019.