At the end of your turn, remove 3 cards from your void and add a random Nature card to your hand.

Loam Naturalist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Loam Naturalist belongs to nature. Loam Naturalist costs 2 mana. Loam Naturalist rarity is rare. Loam Naturalist is from type Creature. Loam Naturalist has 1 attack. Loam Naturalist has 1 health. Loam Naturalist is from Mystic tribe. Loam Naturalist is part of the genesis set. Loam Naturalist currently available in beta. There are 12413 Loam Naturalist cards in existence (total). Loam Naturalist was released at October 26, 2019.