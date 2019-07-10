Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2 and return it to the board.

Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2 and return it to the board.

Soulless. Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2, and pull it onto the board.

Soulless. Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2, and pull it onto the board.

Living Container is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Living Container belongs to death. Living Container costs 2 mana. Living Container rarity is rare. Living Container is from type Creature. Living Container has 1 attack. Living Container has 1 health. Living Container is from Nether tribe. Living Container is part of the core set. Living Container currently available in beta. There are 284 Living Container cards in existence (total). Living Container was released at October 26, 2019.