Deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature, with a 50% chance to hit that creature up to 3 more times. Refresh 1 mana gem for each miss.

Lightning Strike is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lightning Strike belongs to nature. Lightning Strike costs 3 mana. Lightning Strike rarity is rare. Lightning Strike is from type Spell. Lightning Strike is from Neutral tribe. Lightning Strike is part of the core set. Lightning Strike currently available in beta. There are 269 Lightning Strike cards in existence (total). Lightning Strike was released at December 03, 2019.