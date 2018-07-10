Lightfoot Informant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lightfoot Informant belongs to deception. Lightfoot Informant costs 2 mana. Lightfoot Informant rarity is common. Lightfoot Informant is from type Creature. Lightfoot Informant has 1 attack. Lightfoot Informant has 2 health. Lightfoot Informant is from Neutral tribe. Lightfoot Informant is part of the genesis set. Lightfoot Informant currently available in beta. There are 35844 Lightfoot Informant cards in existence (total). Lightfoot Informant was released at September 03, 2019.