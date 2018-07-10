2

Lightfoot Informant

Hidden for 1 turn. Roar: Add a copy of a random spell from your opponent's deck to your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

Version 2

Replaced August 06, 2019

Lightfoot Informant
Roar: Copy a random card from your opponent's deck.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Lightfoot Informant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lightfoot Informant belongs to deception. Lightfoot Informant costs 2 mana. Lightfoot Informant rarity is common. Lightfoot Informant is from type Creature. Lightfoot Informant has 1 attack. Lightfoot Informant has 2 health. Lightfoot Informant is from Neutral tribe. Lightfoot Informant is part of the genesis set. Lightfoot Informant currently available in beta. There are 35844 Lightfoot Informant cards in existence (total). Lightfoot Informant was released at September 03, 2019.