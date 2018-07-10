5

Lightdaemon King

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.

2
4
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Lightdaemon King

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.

2
4

Version 6

Replaced October 10, 2019

5
Lightdaemon King
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
2
4

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Lightdaemon King
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
2
4

Version 4

Replaced August 20, 2019

5
Lightdaemon King
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
2
4

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

4
Lightdaemon King
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Eudaemon Evangelist
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, gain +2/+2.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Lightdaemon King is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lightdaemon King belongs to light. Lightdaemon King costs 5 mana. Lightdaemon King rarity is rare. Lightdaemon King is from type Creature. Lightdaemon King has 2 attack. Lightdaemon King has 4 health. Lightdaemon King is from Aether tribe. Lightdaemon King is part of the genesis set. Lightdaemon King currently available in beta. There are 12367 Lightdaemon King cards in existence (total). Lightdaemon King was released at October 10, 2019.