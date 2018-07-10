6

Light's Bidding

Roar: Transform a creature with strength 2 or less into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte.

2
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Light's Bidding
Roar: Transform a creature with 2 strength or less into a 2/2 Acolytes. Gain control of the Acolyte.
2
3

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Light's Bidding
Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack.
2
4

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

5
Light's Bidding
Roar: Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

5
Light's Bidding
Roar: Confuse an enemy creature with 5 or more attack.
3
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Light's Bidding

Light's Bidding is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Light's Bidding belongs to light. Light's Bidding costs 6 mana. Light's Bidding rarity is common. Light's Bidding is from type Creature. Light's Bidding has 2 attack. Light's Bidding has 3 health. Light's Bidding is from Neutral tribe. Light's Bidding is part of the promo set. Light's Bidding currently available in beta. There are 59 Light's Bidding cards in existence (total). Light's Bidding was released at August 28, 2019.