Light, Ascended is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Light, Ascended belongs to light. Light, Ascended costs 6 mana. Light, Ascended rarity is legendary. Light, Ascended is from type Hero. Light, Ascended is from Neutral tribe. Light, Ascended is part of the genesis set. Light, Ascended currently available in beta. There are 2460 Light, Ascended cards in existence (total). Light, Ascended was released at September 17, 2019.