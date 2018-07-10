6

Light, Ascended

Soulless. Give each friendly creature +2 health. Your god power becomes Shine.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Light, Ascended

Give all friendly 2 strength creatures health +2. Your god power becomes Shine.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

6
Light, Ascended
Give all friendly 2 strength creatures health +2. Your god power becomes Shine.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Light, Ascended
Give all friendly 2 Attack creatures +0/+4. Your God Power becomes Shine.

Version 2

Replaced February 15, 2019

10
Light, Ascended
Roar: Give all your 2 Attack creatures +2/+2. Your God Power becomes Shine.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Light, Ascended is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Light, Ascended belongs to light. Light, Ascended costs 6 mana. Light, Ascended rarity is legendary. Light, Ascended is from type Hero. Light, Ascended is from Neutral tribe. Light, Ascended is part of the genesis set. Light, Ascended currently available in beta. There are 2460 Light, Ascended cards in existence (total). Light, Ascended was released at September 17, 2019.