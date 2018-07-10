6

Leywraith

Roar: Target two creatures. Deal 1 damage to enemy creatures; give friendly creatures +1/+1.

4
5
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

6
Leywraith
Roar: Target two creatures, deal 1 damage to enemy creatures, give friendly creatures +1/+1.
3
4

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Leywraith
Spells that target this creature hit a random other valid target.
4
5

Version 2

Replaced April 08, 2019

4
Leywraith
If you're holding an Aether, spells that target this creature hit a random target.
4
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

