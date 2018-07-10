Leywraith is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leywraith is a neutral card. Leywraith costs 6 mana. Leywraith rarity is rare. Leywraith is from type Creature. Leywraith has 4 attack. Leywraith has 5 health. Leywraith is from Nether tribe. Leywraith is part of the genesis set. Leywraith currently available in beta. There are 12414 Leywraith cards in existence (total). Leywraith was released at October 10, 2019.