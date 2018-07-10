11

Leyline Djinn

When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spell's base mana cost.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Leyline Djinn

When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spells mana cost.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

Leyline Djinn
When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spells mana cost.
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Leyline Djinn
Costs 1 less for each mana you've spent on spells this game.
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

Leyline Djiin
Costs 1 less for each mana you've spent on spells this game.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Leyline Djinn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leyline Djinn is a neutral card. Leyline Djinn costs 11 mana. Leyline Djinn rarity is epic. Leyline Djinn is from type Creature. Leyline Djinn has 4 attack. Leyline Djinn has 4 health. Leyline Djinn is from Neutral tribe. Leyline Djinn is part of the genesis set. Leyline Djinn currently available in beta. There are 4487 Leyline Djinn cards in existence (total). Leyline Djinn was released at September 17, 2019.