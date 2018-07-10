When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spells mana cost.

When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spells mana cost.

When Leyline Djinn is in your hand and you cast a spell, reduce Leyline Djinn's cost by the spell's base mana cost.

Leyline Djinn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leyline Djinn is a neutral card. Leyline Djinn costs 11 mana. Leyline Djinn rarity is epic. Leyline Djinn is from type Creature. Leyline Djinn has 4 attack. Leyline Djinn has 4 health. Leyline Djinn is from Neutral tribe. Leyline Djinn is part of the genesis set. Leyline Djinn currently available in beta. There are 4487 Leyline Djinn cards in existence (total). Leyline Djinn was released at September 17, 2019.