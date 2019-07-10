At the start of your turn, set Leyhoard Hatchling's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand. Roar: Deal 6 damage.

Leyhoard Hatchling is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leyhoard Hatchling belongs to magic. Leyhoard Hatchling costs 10 mana. Leyhoard Hatchling rarity is rare. Leyhoard Hatchling is from type Creature. Leyhoard Hatchling has 2 attack. Leyhoard Hatchling has 1 health. Leyhoard Hatchling is from Dragon tribe. Leyhoard Hatchling is part of the core set. Leyhoard Hatchling currently available in beta. There are 482 Leyhoard Hatchling cards in existence (total). Leyhoard Hatchling was released at August 28, 2019.