Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
Leyhoard Hatchling is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leyhoard Hatchling belongs to magic. Leyhoard Hatchling costs 10 mana. Leyhoard Hatchling rarity is rare. Leyhoard Hatchling is from type Creature. Leyhoard Hatchling has 2 attack. Leyhoard Hatchling has 1 health. Leyhoard Hatchling is from Dragon tribe. Leyhoard Hatchling is part of the core set. Leyhoard Hatchling currently available in beta. There are 482 Leyhoard Hatchling cards in existence (total). Leyhoard Hatchling was released at August 28, 2019.