10

Leyhoard Hatchling

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand. Roar: Deal 6 damage.

2
1
Dragon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

10
Leyhoard Hatchling
Costs 1 less for each card in your hand. Roar: Deal 5 damage.
1
1
Dragon

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Leyhoard Hatchling is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leyhoard Hatchling belongs to magic. Leyhoard Hatchling costs 10 mana. Leyhoard Hatchling rarity is rare. Leyhoard Hatchling is from type Creature. Leyhoard Hatchling has 2 attack. Leyhoard Hatchling has 1 health. Leyhoard Hatchling is from Dragon tribe. Leyhoard Hatchling is part of the core set. Leyhoard Hatchling currently available in beta. There are 482 Leyhoard Hatchling cards in existence (total). Leyhoard Hatchling was released at August 28, 2019.