1

Levitate

Remove frontline and backline from target creature. Draw a card.

That friend who went to one meditation class.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Levitate
Remove Frontline and Backline from target creature. Draw a card.

Version 4

Replaced February 06, 2019

1
Levitate
Remove Frontline and Backline from a creature. Draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Levitate
Remove frontline and backline from a creature. Draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

0
Levitate
Target creature gains Flank.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Levitate

Levitate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Levitate belongs to magic. Levitate costs 1 mana. Levitate rarity is common. Levitate is from type Spell. Levitate is from Neutral tribe. Levitate is part of the genesis set. Levitate currently available in beta. There are 35498 Levitate cards in existence (total). Levitate was released at August 28, 2019.