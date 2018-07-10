Leviathan Hunter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leviathan Hunter is a neutral card. Leviathan Hunter costs 1 mana. Leviathan Hunter rarity is common. Leviathan Hunter is from type Creature. Leviathan Hunter has 2 attack. Leviathan Hunter has 1 health. Leviathan Hunter is from Viking tribe. Leviathan Hunter is part of the genesis set. Leviathan Hunter currently available in beta. There are 35446 Leviathan Hunter cards in existence (total). Leviathan Hunter was released at October 17, 2019.