1

Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/1 Barbed Hook. If you control another Viking, equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook instead.

2
1
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.

2
1
Viking

Version 4

Replaced October 17, 2019

1
Leviathan Hunter
Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.
2
1
Viking

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Leviathan Hunter
Roar: Equip a 2/1 Barbed Hook.
2
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Leviathan Hunter
Roar: Equip a 1/1 weapon.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Leviathan Hunter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leviathan Hunter is a neutral card. Leviathan Hunter costs 1 mana. Leviathan Hunter rarity is common. Leviathan Hunter is from type Creature. Leviathan Hunter has 2 attack. Leviathan Hunter has 1 health. Leviathan Hunter is from Viking tribe. Leviathan Hunter is part of the genesis set. Leviathan Hunter currently available in beta. There are 35446 Leviathan Hunter cards in existence (total). Leviathan Hunter was released at October 17, 2019.