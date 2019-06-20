3

Leech Life

Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. Heal your god for 1.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Leech Life
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. Heal your god for 1.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Leech Life
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. Give a random friendly creature +1 health.

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

3
Leech Life
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy and heal your god for 2.

Version 1

Replaced June 20, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Leech Life

Leech Life is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leech Life belongs to nature. Leech Life costs 3 mana. Leech Life rarity is common. Leech Life is from type GodPower. Leech Life is from Neutral tribe. Leech Life is part of the core set. Leech Life currently available in beta. There are 131 Leech Life cards in existence (total). Leech Life was released at August 28, 2019.