Leech Life is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Leech Life belongs to nature. Leech Life costs 3 mana. Leech Life rarity is common. Leech Life is from type GodPower. Leech Life is from Neutral tribe. Leech Life is part of the core set. Leech Life currently available in beta. There are 131 Leech Life cards in existence (total). Leech Life was released at August 28, 2019.