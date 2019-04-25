Large Bag of Tricks

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Unlock a Mana Lock for this turn and refresh 1 mana, this card will return to you after being played 4 more times.
Version 2
Replaced April 25, 2019
