Large Bag of Tricks

Unlock a Mana Lock for this turn and refresh 1 mana, this card will return to you after being played 4 more times.

Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh 1 mana, this card will return to you after being played 3 more times.

Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh 1 mana, this card will return to you after being played 2 more times.

Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh one mana. At the end of the turn, Bag of Tricks is put into your hand. (This doesn't count as a card or a spell.)

