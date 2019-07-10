Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Add a Rogue Skulker to your opponent's deck.
Version 4
Replaced October 10, 2019
Delve a card from your opponent's deck, move it to your hand and shuffle in an Empty Card.
Version 3
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
