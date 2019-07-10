Search your opponent's deck for any card and put it into your hand. Shuffle an Empty Card into your opponent's deck.

Delve a card from your opponent's deck, move it to your hand and shuffle in an Empty Card.

Delve a card from your opponent's deck, move it to your hand and shuffle in an Empty Card.

Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Add a Rogue Skulker to your opponent's deck.

Larceny is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Larceny belongs to deception. Larceny costs 2 mana. Larceny rarity is epic. Larceny is from type GodPower. Larceny is from Neutral tribe. Larceny is part of the core set. Larceny currently available in beta. There are 41438 Larceny cards in existence (total). Larceny was released at October 10, 2019.